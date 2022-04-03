Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maiden from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Maiden stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Maiden has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $217.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Maiden by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Maiden by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maiden by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Maiden by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. 26.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

