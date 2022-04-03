MakiSwap (MAKI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $350,917.00

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One MakiSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $350,917.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00049728 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,481.32 or 0.07586608 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,040.51 or 1.00332878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00048169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

