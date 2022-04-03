Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ MLVF traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.50. 8,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.38. Malvern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

Malvern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MLVF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 million. Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 303,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 105,831 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,134,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $882,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

