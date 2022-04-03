ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Shares of MAN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.02. The stock had a trading volume of 382,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $84.32 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.80.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $54,215,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,218,000 after buying an additional 31,766 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,688,000 after buying an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

