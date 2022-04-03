ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.17.
Shares of MAN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.02. The stock had a trading volume of 382,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $84.32 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.80.
In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $54,215,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,218,000 after buying an additional 31,766 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,688,000 after buying an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.
About ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
