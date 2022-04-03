Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark cut shares of Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.53.

MRO stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $26.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $655,165.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

