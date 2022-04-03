Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark lowered Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.53.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 21,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $551,577.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,806,000 after purchasing an additional 212,086 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,675,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 61,918 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,828,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,752 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,375,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 28,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

