Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $84.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.47.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

