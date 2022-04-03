Markel (NYSE:MKL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,443.33.

Shares of MKL traded up $17.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,493.22. 70,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,967. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,311.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,273.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Markel has a 12 month low of $1,155.00 and a 12 month high of $1,513.00.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel will post 76.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total value of $2,218,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,065 shares of company stock worth $4,529,920. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Markel by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Markel by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Markel (Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

