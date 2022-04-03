Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stake Increased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,150,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,079,971,000 after acquiring an additional 517,226 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,268,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,084,000 after purchasing an additional 855,424 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,137,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,798,000 after purchasing an additional 642,308 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,561 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,041 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMC traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $171.68. 1,492,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.45 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.92.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

