Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.480-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a sell rating for the company. Summit Insights downgraded Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.60.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $307,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $1,138,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,055 shares of company stock worth $10,702,806 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

