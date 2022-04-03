Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Short Interest Up 25.8% in March

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 915,800 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 728,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 808,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MASI stock opened at $151.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.61 and its 200 day moving average is $240.82. Masimo has a one year low of $133.94 and a one year high of $305.21.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $416,106 in the last three months. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Masimo by 201.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 195.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,796,000 after buying an additional 26,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 80.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,125,000 after buying an additional 273,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Masimo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.