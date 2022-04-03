Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $84.65

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $84.65 and last traded at $85.34, with a volume of 333321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.94.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.56 and a 200 day moving average of $106.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 1,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Masonite International by 215.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 33,925 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $806,000.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

