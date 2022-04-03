Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $84.65

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $84.65 and last traded at $85.34, with a volume of 333321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.94.
DOOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.
The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.56 and a 200 day moving average of $106.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.05.
In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 1,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Masonite International by 215.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 33,925 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $806,000.
About Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.
