Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $796.29 Million

Brokerages forecast that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) will announce $796.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $792.60 million and the highest is $800.34 million. Match Group posted sales of $667.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTCH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 289.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after buying an additional 56,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Match Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,654,000 after purchasing an additional 65,053 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 182.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Match Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 135,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter worth about $4,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $109.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,030. Match Group has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

