Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.22.

Mattel stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,017,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,399. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.78. Mattel has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,611,000. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Mattel in the third quarter valued at about $50,736,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,084,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 692.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,770,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 20,228,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

