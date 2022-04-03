Maxcoin (MAX) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

Maxcoin (MAX) traded down 51.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Maxcoin has a market cap of $266,469.92 and approximately $63.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,378.88 or 0.99961772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00068654 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.04 or 0.00362180 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013688 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.24 or 0.00140608 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00057956 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000469 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

