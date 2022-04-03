MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Shares of NYSE MXL traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.45. The company had a trading volume of 641,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.67. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.01.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $827,286.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,959 shares of company stock worth $2,521,240. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

