MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.36.
Shares of NYSE MXL traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.45. The company had a trading volume of 641,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.67. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.01.
In related news, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $827,286.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,959 shares of company stock worth $2,521,240. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
MaxLinear Company Profile (Get Rating)
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
