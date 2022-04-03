McDonald Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,000. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises about 3.4% of McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $193.42 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $176.31 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.10 and its 200-day moving average is $195.56.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

