McDonald Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 754.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 2.5% of McDonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,917,000 after acquiring an additional 909,880 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,356,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,982,000 after purchasing an additional 128,195 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after purchasing an additional 66,493 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,728,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,883.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 669,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 647,081 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $93.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.04. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

