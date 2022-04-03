McDonald Partners LLC Lowers Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

McDonald Partners LLC lessened its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,809 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ABB in the third quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in ABB by 34.3% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in ABB by 30.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in ABB by 48.3% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

NYSE:ABB opened at $32.87 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.537 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

