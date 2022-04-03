McDonald Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

McDonald Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,892 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

CWB opened at $77.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.51. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $89.78.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.