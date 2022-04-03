McDonald Partners LLC Sells 1,858 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

McDonald Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 271,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,999,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,100,000 after purchasing an additional 85,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 81,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $48.45 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14.

