McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Receives $1.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.78.

MUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining stock remained flat at $$0.84 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,101,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,829. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $397.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 41.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. Research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

