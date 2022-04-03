MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

