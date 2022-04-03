Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Invests $204,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,720,000 after purchasing an additional 81,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,401,000 after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,507,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

Shares of WEC opened at $101.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.92 and its 200-day moving average is $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $101.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

