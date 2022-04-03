Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. Sells 615,000 Shares

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MPW opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,443,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,291,000 after buying an additional 16,179,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,096,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,236,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

