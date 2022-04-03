Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.90.

Mercury Systems stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.74. The stock had a trading volume of 257,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,231. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 156.52, a P/E/G ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,169 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 411,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

