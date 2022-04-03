Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.43.

MTH traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.18. The stock had a trading volume of 496,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.43. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $78.58 and a twelve month high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $1,414,565.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $104,867.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

