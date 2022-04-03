Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.43.
MTH traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.18. The stock had a trading volume of 496,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.43. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $78.58 and a twelve month high of $125.01.
In other news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $1,414,565.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $104,867.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)
Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
