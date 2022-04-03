Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 708 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,062. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $120.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.85. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The firm has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.77.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.