Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires Shares of 6,258 CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 31.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,266 shares during the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth $20,658,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $19,867,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth $16,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $43.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2,176.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.50. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $75,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,962 shares of company stock worth $1,514,143 in the last three months. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

