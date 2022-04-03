Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires Shares of 9,949 Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Guess? by 90.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Guess? in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Guess? in the third quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GES. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Guess? from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess? from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of GES opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96. Guess?, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.09.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). Guess? had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $799.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

