Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,465 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 245,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $96.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.05. The company has a market cap of $150.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

