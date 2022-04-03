Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.11% of FTI Consulting worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:FCN opened at $159.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.53 and a 200 day moving average of $146.57. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.50 and a 52 week high of $160.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.44.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

