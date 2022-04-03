Meritage Portfolio Management Has $4.97 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

SNA opened at $203.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.48 and a 200 day moving average of $212.46. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.40.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

