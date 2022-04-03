Meritage Portfolio Management Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,411 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of The West grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.27. The stock has a market cap of $291.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

