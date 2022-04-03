Meritage Portfolio Management Lowers Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,225 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% in the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $37.02 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $40.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average of $38.33.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

