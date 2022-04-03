Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New $218,000 Investment in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 67,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,143,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in Gentherm by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 15,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Gentherm by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 3,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentherm alerts:

THRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $72.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.50.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.34 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.