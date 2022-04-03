Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 211 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after buying an additional 274,537 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $339,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.65.

GS stock opened at $330.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $344.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.41. The company has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.55 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.