Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 33,383 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,383 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 25,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,799,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT opened at $38.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.76. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $38.54.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

