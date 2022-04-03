Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases Shares of 14,400 Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

Garmin stock opened at $116.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.83. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $106.66 and a 1 year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

