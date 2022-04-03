Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases Shares of 7,786 McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCFE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,247 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of McAfee by 267,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of McAfee by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of McAfee by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

McAfee stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.11. McAfee Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $32.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McAfee presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 24,411,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $634,705,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

