Meritage Portfolio Management Reduces Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $41.28.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

In other news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

