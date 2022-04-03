Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 3,026 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 42,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 24,409 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of MetLife by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,807,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MET opened at $70.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average of $64.92. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.54.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

