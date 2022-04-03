Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Down to $26.44

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.44, but opened at $25.88. Merus shares last traded at $27.09, with a volume of 1,712 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Get Merus alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.20.

In other Merus news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 4,040.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. 53.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.