Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.88.

Shares of MESO traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $9.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Mesoblast by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 24,344 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

