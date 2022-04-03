Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Sells $107,690.24 in Stock

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total value of $107,690.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total value of $162,332.16.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $62,927.70.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $66,735.90.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $101,121.44.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $40,306.25.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total transaction of $82,180.00.

FB opened at $224.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.10. The firm has a market cap of $612.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

