Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Price Target Cut to €10.80

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.20 ($13.41) to €10.80 ($11.87) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OUKPY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €11.40 ($12.53) to €11.60 ($12.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Metso Outotec Oyj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of OUKPY opened at $4.29 on Friday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $6.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

