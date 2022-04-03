M&G (LON:MNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 217 ($2.84) price objective on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M&G to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.82) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.10) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on M&G from GBX 225 ($2.95) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 239.71 ($3.14).

Get M&G alerts:

MNG stock opened at GBX 222.60 ($2.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.80, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 213.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 205.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.79 billion and a PE ratio of 69.56. M&G has a 1 year low of GBX 168.69 ($2.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.33).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.