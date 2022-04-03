MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings. MGIC Investment reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.16. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Shares of MTG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.49. 2,231,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,539,406. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 17.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

