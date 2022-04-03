MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MGP. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie cut MGM Growth Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE MGP traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,466. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MGM Growth Properties has a one year low of $33.43 and a one year high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties ( NYSE:MGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 3.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.75%.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $300,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,625,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,538,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,157,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,466,000 after buying an additional 140,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,128,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,660,000 after acquiring an additional 80,184 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,103,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,626,000 after acquiring an additional 970,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,952,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,454,000 after acquiring an additional 270,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Growth Properties (Get Rating)

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

