Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 560,056 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 44,377 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.1% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $188,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 317,353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $106,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 455,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $153,059,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,850,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $309.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.09. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

